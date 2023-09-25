Articles and letters may be edited for the purposes of clarity and space. They are published in good faith with a view to enlightening all the stakeholders. However, the contents of these writings may not necessarily match the views of the newspaper.

Financial burden

Money is often considered the most important aspect of an individual’s life in today’s world. It plays a pivotal role in enabling us to fulfill our desires, wants and dreams. In this era of rampant inflation, money wields tremendous power, capable of bringing happiness when present and unhappiness when absent. However, a concerning trend among many children is their disregard for the value of money, leading them to squander it at an alarming rate, ultimately increasing the financial burden on their parents.

The reckless waste of money stands out as one of the most detrimental activities, as it paves the way for a host of problems to accumulate in our lives. It is worth noting that Islam, as a faith, strictly forbids the wastage of money and even likens those who waste money to the brothers of evil. Therefore, it is my earnest request to everyone to save money and refrain from squandering it, as this practice significantly contributes to the escalation of our financial problems.

AMINA AMJID

Lahore

Corruption

Corruption is one of the most chronic issues all over the world, especially in the third world countries like Pakistan. Corruption has spoiled Pakistan completely and is resulting in increasing in a poverty and unemployment, hunger and the image of a country by bringing huge unhappiness to its people. Corruption has been deep rooted in all levels either private or government from top to bottom. There are many top politicians who have been reportedly involved in this crime that are concerned with their shakes only without thinking about public.

The citizens should focus on doing legal business and avoid making black money. If we will focus on small factors too, then also we can control corruption at some level and it is the responsibility of every individual to work jointly with the government institutions to make Pakistan corruption-free country.

MARYAM AFTAB

Karachi

MDCAT scandal

PMDC had conducted the MDCAT on 10th of September 2023 for selecting meritorious candidates to study medical and health sciences in various medical universities. More than 1 lac 80 thousand students appeared in the test with the dream of becoming a doctor, and to serve a country that has already had a fragile healthcare system.

They relentlessly studied day and night for years, aspiring to become a doctor, but when the day of test eventually came, and they attempted a 3.5 hours long, arduous test, they were shocked afterwards by the startling disclosure that their untiring and diligent efforts are likely to go in vain because of egregious malpractices by students and authorities alike. Many students in the KP were caught red handed as they were using electronic devices during their test, and in Sindh the test paper had allegedly been leaked a day before the test, for which an inquiry by the Sindh Government is still ongoing as of today.

More ironic and disheartening is the fact that it is not just the issue of this year but such scandals of academic corruption have occurred several times in the past too. This botched practice of repeating the same crime of such high notoriety is symptomatic of the reality that criminals go unpunished which embolden others of their ilk.

FIRs have been lodged against those who were caught using unfair means during the test, but all those who were involved behind this corruption must be brought before the law and punished accordingly. If stern actions against the offenders who actually planned this are not taken, this recidivism would not stop.

However, it is being anticipated that the PMDC might re-conduct the MDCAT free of charge. If it does, then it cannot be termed as free of charge, because the mental agony and physical suffering the students, their parents and relatives have gone through during the test period cannot be compensated.

FARAZ AHMED

Digri, Mirpurkhas

Child abuse

Child abuse is a heart-wrenching issue in Pakistan, where children, considered precious gifts of the Almighty, suffer daily. This problem arises from mistreatment of individuals under 18 years of age and takes various forms, including sexual abuse, emotional abuse, physical abuse, medical abuse and neglect. These forms encompass threats, physical violence, inappropriate touching, criticism and more.

According to Sahil’s data for the first half of 2023, there were 2,227 reported cases of child abuse, with 1,207 involving girls and 1,020 involving boys. Unfortunately, some parents hesitate to file FIRs (First Information Reports) against the perpetrators, and many accept nominal sums of money in return.

SANGEEN MOSA

Peshawar

Eye flu

Eye flu is becoming increasingly common in parts of Pakistan with numerous cases manifesting as initial symptoms of eye discomfort, redness and itchiness. Seeking prompt medical attention is crucial to pinpoint the precise cause and receive appropriate treatment. Eye flu can afflict one or both eyes and is characterized by symptoms such as redness, irritation, itching, eye pain, excessive tearing and swelling. This concerning trend of eye flu’s proliferation in Balochistan is exacerbated by the absence of accessible treatment options. It’s imperative for individuals who contract eye flu to avoid physical contact with others, as handshakes can facilitate the spread of the infection. Thus, exercising caution and maintaining a safe distance from individuals affected by the flu is paramount.

TASLEEM MOHSIN

Karachi