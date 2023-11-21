IN the heart of Pakistan’s agricultural landscape lies a crop of paramount significance cotton. Supporting the livelihoods of 1.5 million smallholder farmers, cotton not only drives economic prosperity but also fuels the nation’s burgeoning textile industry, constituting 8.5% of the GDP.

However, this vital sector faces daunting challenges posed by climate change and pest infestations. Amidst these challenges, the pivotal factor determining the future resilience of Pakistan’s cotton production is gender equality. The imperative for men and women to collaborate equitably in combating climate change and promoting sustainable agricultural practices is not just economic wisdom but a catalyst for comprehensive social development.

Historical: Cotton, deeply rooted in the historical fabric of South Asia, holds a revered legacy in present-day Pakistan. From the ancient Indus Valley Civilization to post-independence economic drivers, cotton has been rightfully christened “white gold.” Yet, despite its historical eminence, contemporary challenges threaten its stability.

Gender equality in cotton production: In acknowledging the critical importance of gender equality, Pakistan has embarked on a transformative journey. Women, long undervalued and overlooked, are now recognized for their indispensable contributions to every stage of the cotton value chain. Their roles, spanning from sowing to picking, are no longer informal, unpaid, or unrecognized. Recent years have witnessed concerted efforts to dismantle gender disparities, integrating women into formal agricultural practices. This strategic inclusion not only empowers women but significantly augments household income and agricultural productivity.

Importance of gender equality: (i) Economic Growth: Gender equality catalyzes economic prosperity by enhancing productivity and agricultural output. Equitable access to resources empowers women to contribute meaningfully. (ii) Enhanced Productivity: A gender-balanced approach ensures uniform resource distribution and knowledge dissemination. This inclusivity results in elevated crop yields and sustainable farming practices. (iii) Diversification of Practices: Women’s involvement fosters agricultural diversity and sustainable techniques, ensuring stable food supplies and promoting varied crop cultivation. (iv) Food Security: Empowered women ensure stable food supplies for families, enhancing overall food security. (v) Income Generation and Poverty Alleviation: By involving women in cotton production, poverty levels decrease, livelihoods improve, and families prosper. Equitable compensation is crucial for overall economic development. (vi) Environmental Sustainability: Women’s expertise in natural resource management promotes sustainable farming, reducing chemical usage and ensuring judicious water consumption. (vii) Social Empowerment: Gender equality enhances women’s decision-making power, fostering inclusive and equitable societies. (viii) Rural Advancement: Comprehensive rural development is achieved, reinforcing social cohesion, advancing education, and augmenting healthcare access.

Current scenario and future outlook: In 2023, the transformative impact of gender equality in Pakistan’s cotton production is evident. The increasing number of women engaged in cotton farming signifies a paradigm shift crucial for the sector’s resilience against climate challenges and alignment with sustainable agricultural practices.

Challenges and the way forward: Despite progress, barriers persist. Limited access to education, inadequate training, and cultural norms hinders women’s participation. To promote gender equality, initiatives must focus on targeted education, ensuring resource access, challenging cultural norms, and crafting policies promoting women’s rights.

Conclusion: In embracing gender equality, Pakistan not only fortifies its cotton industry but also paves the way for a more equitable agricultural sector. This inclusivity ensures enhanced livelihoods for millions, sustainable agricultural practices, and a prosperous, egalitarian future. Gender equality is not just a moral imperative; it is the cornerstone upon which Pakistan’s cotton industry builds its resilient, vibrant, and sustainable future.

—The writer is Producer Unit Manager CCRI Sakrand, BCI Project Moro.

Email: [email protected]

