Humanity above nationalism

On the dawn of the 19th of November, my son left for his college thousands of kilometres away after completion of his vacation. With a heavy heart and lump in throat, returned home after bidding farewell to him at the airport. In a depressed state, as I keyed in Pakistan Observer to go through it; noticed the publication of my letter titled “20 Nov: Parent-child bond”!

What a sense of timing displayed by the daily; publication of my letter just on the verge of World Children’s Day bearing testimony to it! And thanks to such a coincidence, my vacant heart got filled up in an instant to unfathomable proportion with my eyes welling up with tears of joy!

Yes, simply no words exist in English dictionary through the usage of which I can describe what an undiluted balm has Pakistan Observer applied to my injured soul when it was in such a vulnerable state! And again I have been vindicated by my belief which remain at my heart right from childhood. “Humanity is supreme. Humanity above nationalism”! Ending with expression of another round of sincere wish to all children of the Supreme Almighty.

KAJAL CHATTERJEE

Kolkata, India

Gaza-Israel conflict

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza has various implications for geo-economics. One of the most significant effects is the disruption of trade and commerce which has led to the destruction of roads, seaports and airports. As a result, the flow of people and goods has been severely affected, negatively impacting the economies of Israel, Gaza and the surrounding nations that depend on these trade routes.

Another major impact of the conflict is the reduction in investment and business confidence. The prolonged conflict has created unpredictability and instability, which has harmed business confidence and discouraged foreign direct investment. Investing in conflict areas carries a risk of political instability, property damage and asset loss, making it less common. The conflict has also resulted in the diversion of resources.

As a result, less money is invested in and developed in fields that are essential for long-term economic growth, like social welfare, infrastructure, healthcare and education. Additionally, the conflict has led to human capital flight. Many professionals and skilled workers have fled the region in search of stability and better job opportunities.

This brain drain has weakened the local workforce and left less room for economic growth. The cost of necessities has also increased due to supply chain disruptions and rising transportation costs. The conflict has added to inflationary pressures, further straining the economy. Furthermore, the region’s tourism business has been badly impacted by the ongoing conflict. Fewer tourists travel to Gaza and Israel because of fear of violence and instability, which has a direct effect on the local economies that depend on tourism.

Finally, the Israel-Gaza conflict has broader regional consequences, including increased tensions, refugee influxes and security concerns. These repercussions jeopardize the stability and economic growth of the wider Middle East.

WASEEM JAMALI

Sukkur

Discipline in education

Discipline involves doing what needs to be done, even when you don’t feel like doing it. It fosters appropriate behaviour through training and self-realization—the practice of instilling adherence to rules or a code of conduct, with punishment for disobedience.

It is a branch of knowledge, typically one studies in education. However, discipline can take a person to great heights in life. It is discipline which makes a student study when he would rather be playing, and it is discipline that keeps us all working towards our goals instead of being distracted by easier options. Therefore, we change our indiscipline into discipline and disorder into order in our personal life and in society, so that obedience, harmony and peace are promoted.

MAHZILA KHURSHAID

Karachi

Lack of libraries

I want to express my deep concern about a serious issue that is the lack of libraries in Turbat. Turbat has been considered the largest city and districts of Balochistan in terms of population, and serves as a critical connecting point between Iran and Pakistan at three key junctures. It’s a bustling hub of economic activities, blessed with vast agricultural land and an irrigation system. However, the residents of Kech find themselves deprived of essential social and economic facilities.

This district has only one library, which is hampered by a lack of books and a conducive educational environment, causing significant disruptions for students. The people of Kech are eager to receive an education, but the opportunities are limited compared to larger cities like Quetta, Karachi, and Lahore. The long distance between Quetta and Kech further compounds the challenges faced by those aspiring to sit for competitive exams.

ASHEYA NOOR

Karachi

Terrorism

The terrorist attacks have significantly impacted the mental health of individuals, presenting a paramount issue in Pakistan. Terrorism not only affects the economy negatively but also has far-reaching global consequences. It leads people to disregard love and lawful behaviour, resulting in oppression and disregard for established laws. The loss of millions of lives and the seizure of properties and wealth are devastating consequences of terrorism. Pakistan, in particular, is grappling with this menace, which is eroding the country’s social structures, impeding economic development and challenging the political system. Urgently, I implore the relevant authorities to address this issue with immediate attention

ROZAL MAJEED

Lahore