Virat Kohli announces retirement from Test cricket after 14-year career

MUMBAI – Indian cricket star Virat Kohli has officially announced his retirement from Test cricket, bringing an end to a remarkable 14-year journey in the longest format of the game.

In a heartfelt message shared on social media, Kohli wrote, “It has been 14 years since I first wore the white jersey. Retiring from this format wasn’t an easy decision, but I feel this is the right time.”

Kohli’s announcement has stirred mixed emotions among cricket fans around the world. While many are congratulating him on a legendary career, others have expressed sadness at the end of an era.

The 35-year-old batter played 123 Test matches, amassing 9,230 runs at an average of over 49.

His stellar record includes 30 centuries and 31 half-centuries, making him one of the most successful Test batters in Indian cricket history.

Kohli’s contribution to Indian cricket, both as a player and a former Test captain, is widely regarded as transformative. His aggressive style, consistent performance and leadership have left a lasting impact on the sport.

Further the announcements regarding his future in limited-overs cricket are yet to be made.