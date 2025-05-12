AGL46.34▲ 4.21 (0.10%)AIRLINK150.25▲ 13.66 (0.10%)BOP10.1▲ 0.98 (0.11%)CNERGY7.42▲ 1 (0.16%)DCL9.94▲ 1 (0.11%)DFML29.77▲ 2.71 (0.10%)DGKC140.39▲ 12.76 (0.10%)FCCL45.71▲ 4.16 (0.10%)FFL14.34▲ 1.3 (0.10%)HUBC137.5▲ 11.73 (0.09%)HUMNL12.54▲ 1.14 (0.10%)KEL4.47▲ 0.46 (0.11%)KOSM4.99▲ 1 (0.25%)MLCF69.65▲ 6.33 (0.10%)NBP86.61▲ 7.87 (0.10%)OGDC203.01▲ 18.46 (0.10%)PAEL44.24▲ 4.02 (0.10%)PIBTL8.62▲ 1 (0.13%)PPL152.75▲ 13.89 (0.10%)PRL27.02▲ 2.46 (0.10%)PTC19.29▲ 1.75 (0.10%)SEARL75.06▲ 6.82 (0.10%)TELE6.83▲ 0.89 (0.15%)TOMCL28.17▲ 2.56 (0.10%)TPLP8▲ 1 (0.14%)TREET18.25▲ 1.66 (0.10%)TRG61.9▲ 5.63 (0.10%)UNITY25.6▲ 2.16 (0.09%)WTL1.32▲ 0.16 (0.14%)

Virat Kohli Announces Retirement From Test Cricket After 14 Year Career
MUMBAI – Indian cricket star Virat Kohli has officially announced his retirement from Test cricket, bringing an end to a remarkable 14-year journey in the longest format of the game.

In a heartfelt message shared on social media, Kohli wrote, “It has been 14 years since I first wore the white jersey. Retiring from this format wasn’t an easy decision, but I feel this is the right time.”

 

Kohli’s announcement has stirred mixed emotions among cricket fans around the world. While many are congratulating him on a legendary career, others have expressed sadness at the end of an era.

The 35-year-old batter played 123 Test matches, amassing 9,230 runs at an average of over 49.

His stellar record includes 30 centuries and 31 half-centuries, making him one of the most successful Test batters in Indian cricket history.

Kohli’s contribution to Indian cricket, both as a player and a former Test captain, is widely regarded as transformative. His aggressive style, consistent performance and leadership have left a lasting impact on the sport.

Further the announcements regarding his future in limited-overs cricket are yet to be made.

Web Desk Staff

