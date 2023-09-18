RAWALPINDI – The Federal Investigation Agency has recovered local and foreign currency worth billions of rupees during a raid at an under-construction property in Shamsabad area of Rawalpindi.

The raid was conducted by FIA’s Commercial Banking Circle following collection of solid evidence regarding illegal trading activities. The successful operation comes as the government has launched a crackdown on hundi and hawala businessesrun by exchange companies.

Reports said the officials recovered 13 digital iron lockers from the property. The lockers were used to stash the money. The FIA has also arrested two suspects during the operation.

A senior laywer Azhar Siddique also shared the details of the raid on social medial platform X, stating that the FIA raided the Noor Burj Plaza located on Murree road and recovered whooping amount of foreign and local currency.

کیا جو ملک سے باہر جائیدادیں بنا کر بیٹھے ہیں ان کا احتساب بھی ہو گا؟ بُرج پلازہ پراپرٹی ٹائیکون، روزنامہ اساس اور الحرم سٹی کے مالک شیخ افتخار عادل کے نجی بینک پر ایف آئی اے کا چھاپہ۔ 7 ارب روپے مالیت کی غیرملکی کرنسی اور ڈالر برآمد راولپنڈی نوربُرج پلازہ مری روڈ پر قانون… pic.twitter.com/x4DOOQjPxC — M Azhar Siddique (@AzharSiddique) September 17, 2023

He said the amount was concealed in computerised locker, which were hidden in the basement of the plaza. He claimed that the money was dumped by the owners of various housing societies and others.

The lawyer claimed that the building is owned by Sheikh Iftikhar Adil, the owner of Al-Haram City and Asas newspaper.

Meanwhile, Adil has rejected the allegation of operating an bank in the plaza. He said the recovered amount was business transaction. He also rubbished the claims that foreign currency was also found during the raid.

روزنامہ اساس کے ایڈیٹر انچیف شیخ افتخار عادل نے کہا ہے کہ ان کے پلازے میں کوئی نجی بنک نہیں تھا جو رقم برآمد کرنے کا دعویٰ کیا گیا وہ کاروباری کیش تھا جس کی منی ٹریل فراہم کر دی گئی ہے انہوں نے میری ایک ٹوئٹ پر وضاحت کے لئے فون کیا اور دعویٰ کیا کہ انکے لاکر سے کوئی غیرملکی کرنسی… https://t.co/xUmi33dP8r — Hamid Mir حامد میر (@HamidMirPAK) September 17, 2023

A small iron gate was found in the parking area of the double basement of the plaza. Spare construction equipment was also kept there.

The FIA has launched an investigation into the matter.