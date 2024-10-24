Various delegations meet TDAP chief at TEXPO 2024

On the second day of TEXPO 2024, foreign delegations from Turkey, Russia, Nairobi, Ghana and Sri Lanka met with Mr. Zubair Motiwala, Chief Executive TDAP, and Mr. Sheryar Taj, Secretary TDAP. They discussed special bilateral trade challenges and opportunities and explored ways to address them in order to enhance trade with Pakistan.

To facilitate foreign delegates, 1970 B2B meetings were conducted between foreign buyers and local exhibitors. Based on estimations from these meetings, it is expected that Pakistan will receive orders worth over USD 910 million.

The event maintained its momentum as buyers and sellers engaged in productive business negotiations. The day included a busy schedule of meetings between foreign buyers and their Pakistani counterparts. MoUs are signed by Argentina, Senegal, China and Vietnam during the event. Contracts of textile yarn are also signed by Chinese companies.

TDAP also organized an official reception for foreign delegates at PC Hotel in Karachi. Mr. Shakeel Ahmed Mangnejo, Special Secretary Commerce, Mr. Zubair Motiwala, Chief Executive of TDAP and Mr. Sheryar Taj, Secretary TDAP graced the occasion and welcomed the distinguished foreign guests and local exhibitors. He emphasized that the warm hospitality of Pakistanis would leave a lasting impression.

Meetings between chambers and Associations with foreign delegations have been done successfully.