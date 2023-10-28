US Acting Deputy Secretary of State and Under Secretary for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland on Friday spoke to caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani to discuss critical issues in the US-Pakistan partnership.

Nuland and Jilani discussed matters of mutual interest in facilitating the safe and timely resettlement of eligible Afghans to the United States.

They also agreed on the importance of free and fair elections that are inclusive and held in a manner consistent with Pakistan’s laws. Both the acting deputy secretary and Foreign Minister Jilani also discussed the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The acting deputy secretary highlighted the United States’ call for the release of all hostages and the protection of civilians from harm. Nuland and Jilani also agreed on the need for a continuous flow of humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza and to prevent the conflict from spreading.