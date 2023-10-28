Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori spent the busy day in Islamabad on Friday. He called on the President, Caretaker Prime Minister and ambassador of Palestine there. Caretaker Federal Home Minister SarfrazBugti also met Governor Sindh at Sindh House. During the meeting with the President at the Awan-e-Sadr, the overall political situation of the country, federally funded development projects in the Karachi and other matters of mutual interest were discussed in detail.

During the meeting with caretaker Prime Minister AnwarulHaqKakar, Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori briefed him about the administrative affairs of the province, law and order situation and problems faced by industrialists. Governor Sindh also visited the Embassy of Palestine and expressed solidarity with the Ambassador of Palestine Ahmed Jawad Rabi on behalf of the people of Pakistan. “Israel’s attacks on unarmed Palestinians amount to war crimes,” Governor Sindh said on the occasion.

He further said that targeting hospital and refugee camps is clear evidence of Israel’s brutality. he also recorded his sentiments in the visitor’s book kept at the embassy. Ambassador of Palestine Ahmed Jawad Rabi thanked Governor Sindh for expressing solidarity the people of Palestine. Meanwhile, caretaker Federal Home Minister SarfrazBugti also called on Governor Sindh at Sindh House.

During the meeting, law and order situation in Sindh province, eviction of illegal immigrants, operation against criminals and other matters of mutual interest were discussed Governor Sindh said that the eviction of illegal settlers would help in controlling crimes, adding that the operation against criminals and dacoits would improve the law-and-order situation in Sundh. Caretaker Interior Minister SarfrazBugti said that the date of eviction of illegal immigrants will not be extended and they will have to leave Pakistan by October 31.