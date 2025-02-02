US visit to yield positive results soon: Naqvi

State will intervene if PTI protests on Feb 8

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said on Saturday that positive results of his visit to the United States during President Donald Trump’s inauguration would be witnessed very soon.

Questioned about his visit while speaking to the media in Lahore, Naqvi said: “You will see positive results very soon. Pakistan’s government and the US government have a very good relationship, I went there in the same stead.

“I met with several senators and congressmen there. Some things are only based on social media demand and some things are based on reality. You have already started seeing some results in reality and some will be happening soon.”

Questioned about the PTI’s call for a protest in Lahore on February 8 coinciding with the tri-nation ODI series involving Pakistan, New Zealand and South Africa from February 8-14, Naqvi said the PTI would be requested to not do so, saying it had similarly picked dates that matched up with sensitive events in November.

Responding to a question, the interior minister said that revamping of Federal Investigation Agency is on the cards to curb human trafficking.

“Human traffickers are bringing a bad name for the country, which cannot be tolerated,” he added. Responding to a question regarding problems being faced by people for getting passports, the minister said Model Centers were being established to facilitate the public at large.

In response to a question, the Interior Minister recalled that a similar request was made to PTI on November 26, and another request will be issued ahead of the February 8 protest. “If they still refuse, then the state will be compelled to intervene,” he added.

Naqvi further stated that the backlog of passport applications had been resolved a month ago, and in collaboration with the National Database and Registration Authority, 14 new passport offices are being established across the country, with three additional centers opening in Lahore, and the Shimla Pahari center has also been upgraded to meet growing demand.

“People traveling abroad through proper channels should not be harassed at airports,” he remarked, emphasizing that both the FIA and Customs will undergo major changes.

On the topic of illegal migration, Naqvi acknowledged the ongoing challenge of individuals attempting to travel to Europe and other continents via illegal routes, such as boat accidents. “We are taking strict measures at immigration counters to prevent such illegal activities,” he said.

The Interior Minister also highlighted that regions like Gujarat and Faisalabad Division had seen a significant increase in attempts to travel illegally. As a result, changes in the FIA will be implemented to combat these issues more effectively.