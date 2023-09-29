WASHINGTON – United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on Indian foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, weeks after the Canadian Prime Minister linked killing of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar with Indian intel agencies.

In the high-level meeting amid the tense situation, Ottawa urged Modi’s government to cooperate with the Canadian investigation, a US official said Friday.

A statement issued by the State Department said Blinken raised Canadian matter in his meeting as PM Trudeau said he had been told Blinken would address the matter that becomes a bone of contention between the two sides.

Indian Foreign Minister’s trip comes at a time when his country is facing scrutiny over Trudeau’s startling revelations that unmasked the real face of Modi’s India.

US secy earlier mentioned that US President Joe Biden is deeply concerned by Trudeau’s allegations, and that Washington is coordinating with Ottawa on the issue.

New Delhi, on the other hand, has distanced itself from Nijjar’s killing, calling it absurd and politically motivated.

India last week suspended new visas for Canadians and asked Ottawa to reduce its diplomatic presence in the country, citing what it called a deteriorating security environment. The most populated country had been “badgering the Canadians” about its claims that organised criminals are based there, a reference to separatists like Nijjar, he said, adding that India had made “a large number of extradition requests”.

The real face of Narendra Modi’s India has been internationally unmasked after the assassination of Sikh leader, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, and the high-profile murder called into question New Delhi’s reliability as a credible international partner.

After conducting terrorism in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan, India has now been caught violating sovereignty of Canada. Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s murder in Canada vindicates that India under Modi has become a rogue Hindutva terrorist state.