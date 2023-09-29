MUMBAI – Muslims across the globe are celebrating Eid Milad-un-Nabi and politicians, activists and even celebrities took to social media to wish their fans on this auspicious occasion.

Among the top celebs is Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who displayed their faith, in remembrance and celebration of the birth of the Holy Prophet PBUH.

In a post on Twitter, now X, King Khan said: “On this day let’s celebrate the virtues of being kind, compassionate and righteous. Wishing everyone a happy Eid Miladun Nabi. Give a big hug to everyone you meet. Eid Mubarak”.

The Pathan actor encouraged his millions of followers to take this occasion as an opportunity to rejoice in all the positivity around them and mark the Eid Milad by sharing love with others.

Khan belongs to a Muslim family who reside in New Delhi, India. He enjoys impeccable stardom not only in India but around the world.

People are eagerly waiting for Rabiul Awwal as the month holds significant religious and cultural importance in the country due to its association with the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). The celebrations during Rabiul Awwal in Pakistan can vary in terms of scale and style, and they may differ among different regions and communities within the country.

The Islamic month is marked by nationwide processions that feature large gatherings of believers, with participants carrying banners, posters, and flags adorned with Islamic calligraphy while speeches and recitations of naats are other main features of these events.

The event holds special significance for Muslims because it is the month in which Islam’s Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is believed to have been born. His birth date is commonly celebrated on the 12th day of Rabiul Awwal, although the exact date may vary depending on different Islamic traditions and sects.

Eid Milad un Nabib is a matter of cultural and religious practice and is not universally observed by all Muslims.