PM Shehbaz, Field Marshal Asim Munir stress Patience, Restraint in Regional Peace Process

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held high-level meeting with Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir at Prime Minister’s Office, underscoring Islambad’s continued commitment to playing constructive mediatory role for sustainable peace in the region.

An official statement from PM Office said top civil-military leaders focused on Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts to reduce regional tensions and the progress achieved so ar in fostering dialogue between conflicting parties.

Prime Minister and Field Marshal Munir expressed satisfaction over the recent reduction in hostilities. They jointly emphasized the importance of all parties maintaining the ceasefire and exercising restraint to ensure the stability of the ongoing peace process.

During the discussions, Islamabad reaffirmed its resolve to continue acting as a mediator in the region, highlighting its dedication to facilitating negotiations and promoting long-term peace. The Prime Minister and Field Marshal also commended the patience and restraint demonstrated by all involved parties, acknowledging their commitment to the peace process.

The meeting further included the exchange of best wishes for the success of ongoing peace efforts. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also reiterated Pakistan’s formal invitation to visiting delegations, emphasizing the country’s openness and willingness to host constructive dialogue.

This high-level engagement reflects Pakistan’s proactive role in regional diplomacy and its determination to support mechanisms that reduce tensions and advance sustainable peace.