The United States has shared a list of 25,000 Afghans with a request not to deport them as they may face retribution as Pakistan is set to launch a drive against all foreigners living in the country illegally after the expiry of November 1 deadline. The 25,000 Afghans, who moved to Pakistan after the Afghan Taliban returned to power in August 2021, had worked for the US or its contractors during its military campaign in the war-torn country.

These individuals are eligible for special visas and asylum to the US as their association with the US-led foreign forces could lead them into trouble at the hands of the Afghan Taliban government. Since the government announced a policy to evict all illegal foreigners mostly Afghans, Washington is in touch with Islamabad at the highest level to ensure such Afghans are not deported.