US Navy Secretary John Phelan was was abruptly removed from his post, though no immediate reason for the sudden departure was provided, amid ongoing blockade at all Iranian ports.

Phelan was originally nominated by President Trump in November 2024, a move that drew criticism due to his lack of prior experience in the Navy, military service, national security policy, or the defense industry.

Phelan appeared before the Senate Committee in February 2025 and was confirmed in March 2025 by a vote of 62 to 30.

Following his departure, Under Secretary Hung Cao will serve as acting Secretary of the Navy.

The Secretary of the Navy oversees administrative, financial, and policy matters within the U.S. Navy.

Earlier this month, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has asked Army Chief of Staff General Randy George to step down, marking a significant shift in the Pentagon’s senior leadership during the ongoing conflict with Iran.

Sources reported that Hegseth planned to install a leader who can more directly carry out President Donald Trump’s defense strategies and policy objectives. A senior defense official praised General George’s distinguished service but indicated that a leadership transition was now necessary.

A graduate of the U.S. Military Academy, General George is a veteran of the Gulf War, Iraq, and Afghanistan. Nominated by former President Joe Biden in 2023, his tenure as Army Chief was originally expected to continue through 2027.

General Christopher LaNeau has been appointed as acting Chief of Staff. Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell described LaNeau as a capable and experienced officer ready to implement the administration’s strategic priorities.