Advisory issued for Islamabad residents after reports of petrol, diesel shortage

ISLAMABAD – The district administration of Islamabad has issued an advisory to citizens in response to recent reports of petrol shortages at fuel stations across the capital due to ongoing traffic restrictions.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, said the administration is actively reviewing reports from petrol pumps. Current assessments indicate that stock levels of petrol and diesel across the city remain ample.

Some temporary shortages were reported at certain fuel stations due to a ban on heavy transport vehicles. However, authorities are ensuring that all affected pumps receive fuel supplies through tankers, he said in a post on X.

وفاقی دارالحکومت میں پیٹرول پمپس پر پیٹرول کی قلت کی خبروں پر ضلعی انتظامیہ کی جانب سے شہریوں کے لیے اہم ایڈوائزری جاری ضلعی انتظامیہ پیٹرول پمپس پر پیٹرول کی قلت کی رپورٹس کا جائزہ لے رہی ہے، شہر بھر میں پیٹرول پمپس پر پیٹرول اور ڈیزل کا سٹاک وافر مقدار میں موجود ہے۔ ہیوی… — DC Islamabad (@dcislamabad) April 22, 2026

Citizens have been urged not to be alarmed by rumors of shortages. Assistant Commissioners are monitoring stock availability at petrol pumps in their respective areas. Additionally, the DC Islamabad is overseeing fuel supply and availability across the city through a modern district dashboard.

In response to public concerns shared on social media about non-operational pumps and limited public transport, the administration reiterated that measures are in place to ensure uninterrupted fuel supply and encouraged citizens to rely on official updates.

A day earlier, Attock Refinery Limited (ARL) temporarily shut down its main crude distillation unit, HBU-I, with a capacity of 32,400 barrels per stream day (BPSD), citing disruptions caused by road closures in Islamabad ahead of the arrival of foreign delegates.

In a disclosure to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the refinery said, “Due to the expected arrival of foreign delegates in Islamabad, there has been an abrupt suspension of oil tank lorry movement to and from ARL. This situation has adversely impacted crude oil receipts as well as product dispatches, directly affecting refinery operations.”

The company added that the suspension of oil transport had led to a significant increase in stocks of Motor Spirit (MS) and High-Speed Diesel (HSD), while crude oil receipts dropped sharply.

ARL noted that the main crude distillation unit will remain offline “till improvement of the current traffic restrictions.”

Analysts said the temporary halt at one of Pakistan’s key refineries could affect fuel supply in Islamabad and Peshawar if road restrictions persist, though the situation is largely linked to logistics rather than technical issues at the plant.