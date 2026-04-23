Lady Diana’s close friend Dr Hasnat to lead Jinnah Institute of Cardiology in Lahore

LAHORE – Renowned cardiologist Dr. Hasnat Khan, a close friend of the late Lady Diana, has returned to Pakistan from the United Kingdom and has been appointed head of the Jinnah Institute of Cardiology in Lahore.

In his new role, he will serve as both CEO and Director of the institute.

Dr. Khan, famously nicknamed “Mr. Wonderful” by Lady Diana, was selected after an interview, according to Dr. Farqad Alamgir, Chairman of the Punjab Chief Minister’s Advisory Committee on Cardiology. The cardiologist expressed his desire to contribute his expertise to healthcare in Pakistan.

Specialized Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafiq described Dr. Khan as an accomplished cardiac surgeon whose arrival is expected to bring significant improvements to the hospital. Efforts will be made to elevate cardiac surgery services to international standards, benefiting patients across the region.

Born in 1958 in Jhelum, Dr. Khan completed his medical education at King Edward Medical College before moving to the UK.

He served at the prestigious Royal Brompton Hospital as a cardiologist, where he met Princess Diana in 1995 during her visit to see a patient. His association with the late Princess brought him international recognition.

After years of service in the UK, Dr. Hasnat Khan has now returned to Pakistan to continue his medical career.