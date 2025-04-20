US military equipment in Afghanistan!

The BBC report of April 19, 2025 provides a clear picture about American weapons, left behind by its forces in Afghanistan at the time of their hasty departure in July-August 2021.

The well-researched and thoroughly investigated report established that, almost 50% military weapons and equipment American forces left behind in 2021, have been “lost, sold or smuggled to militant groups” in Afghanistan.

Indeed, there remained mysterious silence over this huge weapon and equipment in United States and elsewhere until Pakistan highlighted usage of these weapons and equipment against its security forces by terrorists of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Pakistan recovered these weapons from TTP terrorists upon their arrests or being killed.

The BBC report revealed that out of one million pieces of this weapon and military equipment, half has been lost of given to terrorists (TTP).

BBC report came after an article published in Washington Post, revealing the details of the American weapons left in Afghanistan.

The Washington Post report entitled; “U.S. weapons from Afghan war give Pakistani militants a deadly advantage” dated April 14, 2025 provides a is a cover-up story of the these weapons particularly with reference to American weapons used by BLA terrorists during their terrorist attacks on Jaffar Ex-press on March 11, 2025.

Whereas, The Washington Post report covers this weapon and equipment under the Kit-inventory of the former Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF), the BBC report reveals that this huge weapon was left behind by US forces at the time of their hasty departure.

Indeed, some heavy military equipment like helicopters were even made dysfunctional by US forces and others like small arms just abandoned in haste.

This left out/ abandoned weapon and equipment was other than those provided to ANSF.

The Washington Post however ominously expressed that; terrorist (both TTP and BLA) got an edge over Pakistani security forces owing to usage of American military equipment.

This reality expressed in the Washing-ton Post report indicates the aims and objectives of leaving behind this huge American weapon and equipment.

The supply of US arms to terrorists of TTP and later to BLA, BLF and BRA has significantly jeopardized the security of Pakistan in KP and Balochistan Provinces.

There has been significant increase in the terrorism in Pakistan in 2024 and 2025.

Terrorists from Balochistan and TTP elements have unprecedentedly attacked the military posts and even civilians.

They all use Afghan soil and supported by Taliban Government of Afghanistan.

They use this US military equipment against Pakistani military and civilian population during their terrorist attacks.

According to the US Department of Defense,“U.S military equipment worth $7.12 billion” was left behind by the former Afghan government at the time of the pull-out of its forces from Afghanistan in August 2021.

During Biden era, Pentagon tried to divert the attention by saying that, this entire war munitions was given to the Afghan Security Forces as covered in the Washington Post.

Pakistani security officials reported that TTP terrorists use American war munitions against Pakistan.

Pakistani security agencies got hold of these war munitions from the possession of arrested TTP terrorists or else from those killed during various terrorist attacks on Pakistani security forces.

As per security officials of Pakistan, US night vision de-vice and weapons system have given lot of flexibility to TTP terrorists over Pakistani security personnel; engagement from longer distances and with clear visibility at night.

There existed lot of controversy over the weapons left behind by the US Military in August 2021.

President Joe Biden was in a denial mode to accept that the US Military had really left behind such a heavy number of weapons at the time of its withdrawal.

Pentagon, however, revealed this in its reports to Congress with contradictions.

Afghan Taliban Government officials however confessed the seizure of U.S. weapons at the time of their takeover in August 2021 as: a) Light Arms: 300,000, b) Heavy Weapons: 26,000 and Military Vehicles: 61,000.

Upon his taking over, President Trump has finally authenticated the reports which also include the intention of US Deep State and Biden Administration.

Afghan Taliban Government was in complete control of the military equipment, left behind by American forces.

They provided a certain number of this military equipment to TTP and BLA terrorists for undertaking the terrorist activities in Pakistan as now revealed by the Washington report.

Queries associated with US military weapons and equipment and their subsequent usage by TTP and BLA terrorists needs justifications.

In August 2021, US military did not leave Afghanistan in haste, it was a well-planned event.

There were no reasons of leaving behind huge military equipment in Afghanistan knowing fully that, it will be taken over by Afghan Taliban or militants.

Then US President, Joe Biden didn’t question Pentagon about this military equipment, rather covered-up this act.

Besides, US Arms Services Committee didn’t take any action against those responsible for leaving behind this huge US military equipment.

Indeed, there were covert strategic objectives of US Deep State for leaving behind and usage of this sophisticated military equipment.

After taking over for the second term, President Trump has repeatedly demanded return of this arm and equipment whereas.

Afghan Taliban Government however constantly refused to return this weapon and equipment, yet another question mark!

Return of US military weapons and renouncing the patronage of terrorists is essentially needed for return of peace and stability in Pakistan.

The writer is Professor of Politics and IR at International Islamic University,

Islamabad. ([email protected])