The loud message

THE hailstorm that struck Islamabad on Wednesday was unlike anything seen before.

It was not just a storm; it was a moment that shook hearts, awakened fears, and brought people to reflect on the might and majesty of the Creator.

I have witnessed many hailstorms in my life, but never have I seen hailstones the size of golf balls raining down from the sky.

The sheer sound of these icy rocks hitting the ground was terrifying — a roar that echoed through homes and hearts alike.

The fear on people’s faces said it all.

Trees stood stripped and wounded, their leaves and branches torn off not gently, but as though severed by sharp blades.

It was as if nature itself had been struck with divine force.

Those who have lived long, the elders among us, said they had never seen such a spectacle before.

Some wept, some bowed their heads in prayer.

Their trembling voices echoed a sentiment that many felt but could not express: “This is a warning from Almighty Allah, a glimpse of His wrath.

” The sight of broken windows in cars and houses, solar pan-els shattered as if hit by hammers, was nothing short of devastation.

When the windows of people’s cars were shattered, the owners of these large and expensive vehicles appeared help-less.

Persons who usually carry an air of power and control stood frozen, looking at their luxury vehicles with disbe-lief and shock.

The reinforced glass of SUVs, the sleek designs of imported cars — all lay at the mercy of icy stones from the sky.

Not even the most modern engineering could stand against the will of Allah.

This scene was a reminder that wealth and material possessions can neither shield us from divine tests nor provide peace in moments of chaos.

True protection comes only from the Almighty.

As if the hailstorm alone was not enough to stir the soul, tremors of an earthquake later that day made people run out of their homes in fear.

Children screamed, women cried, and men looked to the sky, trying to make sense of what was happening.

It felt like a direct message from the Lord of the worlds.

A message that our disobedience, our arrogance, and our heedlessness must stop.

A message that if we do not turn towards Him with repentance and humility, we will not be able to bear the wrath that may follow.

The Holy Quran reminds us, “And We sent not the signs except to warn” (Surah Al-Isra, 17:59).

These are not just weather events.

They are signs.

They are divine communications meant to awaken the sleeping hearts of men.

The Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) said, “When you see such events, remember Allah, supplicate to Him, and seek His forgiveness.

” This is not merely a narration; it is a call to action, a way forward in times of calamity.

We live in times where materialism has become our god, where ego has overshadowed humility, and where injustice, corruption, and moral decay have become the norm.

How can we expect Allah’s mercy when our hearts are filled with hatred, our hands with sins, and our lives with forgetfulness of our Lord?

This is the time to repent, to reflect, and to return.

The chaos in our surroundings mirrors the chaos within us.

The breakdown of society, the injustices, the vulgarity, the dishonesty — all are symptoms of a deeper disease; our de-tachment from our Creator.

We fast but without reflection, we pray but without heart, we celebrate Eid but forget the poor, we seek degrees but lack wisdom.

These natural calamities are more than warnings — they are mercy in dis-guise, for they offer a chance to wake up before it’s too late.

