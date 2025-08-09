US Embassy in Pakistan shares update about visa appointment scheduling, DS-160 form

ISLAMABAD – The US Embassy in Pakistan has issued an important advisory for visa applicants facing issues with mismatched barcodes on their visa appointment confirmations.

“If the barcode on your appointment does not match the one on your submitted visa application form, urgent action is required,” the embassy said in a video message shared on Facebook.

According to the Embassy’s official communication through its “Ask the Consul” program, any mismatch must be addressed promptly and correctly.

“Applicants are strongly advised not to submit misleading or fake documents in an attempt to resolve the issue, as this can lead to the outright denial of the visa application,” it warned.

What Should You Do?

If you notice a barcode error, the correct procedure is to cancel your current appointment and book a new one using your accurate and updated visa application form.

Steps to Rebook Your Appointment:

1. Login to your online visa application account.

2. Cancel the existing appointment if necessary.

3. Select a new date and time that suits your schedule.

4. Ensure the barcode on your appointment matches the barcode on your DS-160 form.

The Embassy said applicants that they can complete this process on their own and do not require third-party assistance.

