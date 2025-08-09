PRCS marks Int’l Youth Week celebrations

The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) on Friday marked the International Youth Day 2025 with a vibrant and engaging celebration held here under this year’s global theme, “Local Youth Action for the SDGs and Beyond.”

The event brought together representatives of IFRC, ICRC, German Red Cross, Norwegian Red Cross, Turkish Red Crescent, volunteers, youth leaders, and PRCS staff to recognise and amplify the voices, actions, and contributions of youth in advancing humanitarian values and sustainable development goals across Pakistan.

Secretary General PRCS, Mr Abaid Ullah Khan, welcomed the participants and staff for joining the International Youth Day celebrations at PRCS.

He said the day was a powerful reminder of the remarkable role young people play in shaping a more compassionate and resilient society.

Speaking on the occasion, Mrs. Farzhana Naek, Chairperson PRCS, lauded the energy, innovation, and resilience of Red Crescent youth, stating: ‘Our young volunteers are not just the leaders of tomorrow; they are leading today.

Their commitment to serving communities, especially in times of crisis, continues to inspire us all,’ she said.

The event also featured a series of dynamic short video stories on climate action, mental health, usage of solar energy and a plantation drive where youth presented locally led solutions to community challenges.

The celebration concluded with the presentation of Youth Humanitarian Excellence Awards to outstanding young volunteers, recognising their service in climate change, health, and community engagement programmes.