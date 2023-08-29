LAHORE – The Punjab Healthcare Commission has sealed four operation theatres and three laboratories, suspended surgical services in seven theatres, and indoor services of three private hospitals, and issued hearing notices for partial implementation of the standards in the patient safety areas.

According to the details, the PHC teams carried out surprise inspections of eight hospitals of the city, including Surgimed Hospital, Omar Hospital, Ammar Medical Complex, OMC Hospital, Mid-City Hospital, Rana Poly Clinic, Race View Hospital and Raza Medical Complex.

Out of these, three hospitals were also stopped from admitting new patients. Also, a medicine storage area of a hospital was sealed for keeping expired medicines, and the dental surgical services of another were suspended as well. Moreover, the blood bank and ultrasound services of two different hospitals were also suspended.

The respective administrations of these hospitals have been directed to appear before the PHC hearing committee to submit written replies regarding the reasons for the failure to implement the standards. Moreover, these hospitals would not be able to resume the sealed or suspended healthcare services without having a resumption letter from the PHC.

The spokesperson of the Commission has added that special attention has been paid to the implementation of the standards in the patient safety areas.

“The PHC is continuing its inspections of hospitals in all the districts to ensure the best possible and safe treatment facilities for the patients,” he added.