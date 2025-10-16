Urdu translation of ‘Uzbekistan: 3rd Renaissance’ contributes to Pak-Uzbek bond of friendship: Tarar

Ambassador Alisher highlights Uzbekistan’s march to glory & fame under President Shavkat

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Thursday termed the recently published Urdu translation of Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s book ‘Uzbekistan: The Third Renaissance-Concept of the Future’ a valuable contribution by the author Muhammad Abbas Khan who is a senior journalist and businessman as the book will help the readers understand Uzbekistan’s people, culture, traditions and values.

Tarar was addressing as Chief Guest the launching ceremony of the book at the Marriott. The book-launch was jointly organized by the Embassy of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Daily Ittehad Media Group.

First Deputy Director of the Mirzo Ulugbek Institute for the Study of the Development of New Uzbekistan (formerly National University of Uzbekistan), Tashkent, Mr Abdulaziz Adbullaev who had travelled all the way from Uzbekistan to attend the launching ceremony of the book was the Guest of Honour on the occasion. Another guest of honour who spoke about Uzbekistan’s rich cultural diversity, common linkages with Pakistan and ancient heritage was Spokesperson to President Asif Ali Zardari, Mr Murtaza Solangi.

The hosts at the launching ceremony, President of Daily Ittehad Media Group, Tahir Farooq and Ambassador Alisher Tukhtaev along with the staff of the embassy, author/translator Abbas Khan, Deputy E-in-C, Daily Ittehad Maarij Farooq and Executive Editor Moiz Farooq welcomed the guests upon arrival.

Tarar in his brief but candid address paid rich tributes to Uzbekistan’s leadership and said the 446-page book provides a complete recipe of how nations attain greatness. The book in fact gives us an overview of the reforms undertaken by President Mirziyoyev in social, political, economic and infrastructure sectors. Above all, connectivity is a vital point of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s foreign policy, he said. President Mirziyoyev is not only a man of ideas but also a man of action; a man who knows how to implement his ideas, Tarar concluded.

Mr Abdulaziz Adbullaev on behalf of the government and the people of Uzbekistan congratulated the author Abbas Khan for undertaking a gigantic task of translating President Mirziyoyev’s book “Uzbekistan: Third Renaissance.”

In his remarks, Ambassador Tukhtaev highlighted the importance of the book, describing it as “a reflection of Uzbekistan’s ongoing transformation under the visionary leadership of President Mirziyoyev.” Translating the book into Urdu would help Pakistani readers understand Uzbekistan’s journey toward modernization, reform, and openness, he said adding the Third Renaissance represented not only economic progress but also a cultural and intellectual awakening centered on education, science, and human development. The fact that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has written the Foreword makes it all the more important and inspiring, he said.

Tahir Farooq President of Daily Ittehad Media Group said Uzbekistan in many way can become a source of inspiration and motivation for Pakistan as well as many other countries of the region.