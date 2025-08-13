Marka-e-Haq: A lifeline of Pakistan’s founding vision

THIS year, Pakistan’s Independence Day is celebrated under the theme of “Marka-e-Haq, which is conceptually intertwined with the Pak military’s operation launched against India spanning April 22-May 10, 2025.

This epic event signifies a commemoration of victory being embraced across various national platforms. As Pakistani nation celebrates its 78th independence day through the lens of Marka-e-Haq, we are committed to adhering the legacy of our founding fathers. By embracing this vision, we can foster a sense of national unity and purpose, empowering ourselves to address the confronting challenges of the modern world.

Catalyzing, nationalism, patriotism & reformation: The spirit of Marka-e-Haq embodies the resilience and determination of the Pakistan nation, demonstrating the ability to overcome challenges and strive for national development and prosperity. By connecting with our founding vision, we can harness this collective energy to drive positive change and build a brighter future for generations to come. By focusing on faith, unity and discipline, the country can overcome challenges, achieve its objectives and build a prosperous future. Pakistan was created based on the basis of two nation theory. And as a nation-state, this theory or the vision continues to serve as a lens through which Pakistan’s identity is perceived and shaped by its ideological moorings .The relationship between Pakistan’s founding ideology and the Marka-e-Haq seems organically inseparable, deeply intertwined with the country’s history and political landscape and ultimately personifying Islam as the basis for nationhood.

Moreover, Marka-e-Haq” on this auspicious occasion of Pakistan’s Independence Day serves as a catalyst of national resolve and enthusiasm igniting the Pakistani youth and aims to chart a new course for the country. Viably, “Marka-e-Haq” reinvigorates Pakistan’s founding vision, they imply a focus on national identity, unity and a positive future, which could be interpreted as aligning with the founding principles. The synergy between national elements and public support suggest a collective effort that may implicitly be tied to the original vision. Further, the three major attributes of Marka-e-Haq are respectively Pakistani revitalized military action or doctrine, national unity and the defense of Pakistan’s sovereignty. These attributes suggest the importance of a unified Pakistani nation in the face of external threats, highlighting the need for solidarity and a collective national will. In this regard, the “Marka-e-Ha” gives new force to Pakistani nationalism. This understanding is often invoked to justify certain political actions and ideologies and it heavily influences the narrative of Pakistani nationalism encapsulated in our founding vision.

Defending Pakistan’s Sovereignty: According to the ISPR, “The conduct of Pakistan Armed Forces Operation “Bunyan-ul-Marsoos”, on 10 May 2025 as part of the military conflict Marka-e-Haq, was in response to Indian military’s dastardly attacks that began on the night of 6 -7 May 2025, resulting in the loss of innocent civilian lives, including women, children and the elderly.’’ Pakistan responded decisively to Indian aggression, with operation Bunyan-ul-Marsoos, targeting Indian land and air assets, ammunition depots and missile bases along and beyond the Line of Control (LoC). Needless to say, Pakistan’s Marka-e-Haq against India has garnered international attention, with several countries acknowledging Pak poised stance on the matter. Pakistan’s conventional/nuclear defense capability is a testament to its resilience and determination to safeguard its Sovereignty.

And yet, the focus on protecting Pakistan’s territorial integrity under article 51 of the UN Charter UN and invocation of International Humanitarian Law, signifies an uncompromising commitment of our armed forces to resist any incursions or challenges to Pak sovereignty. In this regard, Marka-e-Haq led by operation Bunyan-ul-Marsoos (an iron clad wall) delivered an exemplary lesson for India: Additionally, Marka-e-Haq has upheld Quaid-e-Azam ‘s ruling that Kashmir is Pakistan’s jugular vein as it provides a new bloodline to Kashmiris’ enduring struggle for self-determination. Most importantly, the Kashmir Issue has been glaringly internationalized. President Trump’s offer to mediate is a significant diplomatic development for regional peace. Establishing Pak Military global supremacy: “Marka-e-Haq” contributed to the revitalization of Pakistan’s fire power. This was achieved through better technological advancements, resulting in precise targeting capabilities against Indian installations. The operation showcased synergy across various national elements and public support. Furthermore, Pakistan has successfully challenged Indian regional dominance. The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) significantly enhanced its global image following the “Marka-e-Haq” conflict, particularly through its performance in aerial engagements with the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Ostensibly, the heroic PAF’s success, including the downing of multiple Indian aircraft, showcased its advanced technology and operational capabilities. This triumph combined with public recognition and international awards, contributed to a positive shift in the PAF’s global prestige and professional acumen. Pakistan established its global image and standing by enhancing its strategic relationships with both the western and Easter world, particularly, global powers, the US and China. After Pakistan’s remarkable victory in Marka-e-Haq, domestically, India faces demoralization while internationally it faces diplomatic isolation.

Revitalizing national values &synergies: The “revival of national energy” and resolve in Pakistan is associated with “Marka-e-Haq.” This appears to be linked to the government’s efforts to strengthen Pakistan’s economy, potentially through local and international collaboration with the private sector.. The term “National Synergy ‘’in Operation Bunyan-ul-Marsoos linked to Marka-e-Haq, suggests that it is through upholding these values that Pakistan can truly achieve its potential as a nation. Today, Pakistan holds significant importance in global affairs.

To conclude, under the visionary military leadership of Field Marshal Asim Munir, Pakistan has revitalized its founding vision, reaffirming nation’s resilience and determination. By successfully defending Pak territorial integrity, Marka-e-Haq has reignited the spirit of patriotism, unity and Muslim identity echoing the national ideals crafted by our founding fathers, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal. Alhamdulillah, today Pakistan is forging ahead on the boulevard of securing a promising future in the comity of nations.

—The writer, based in Pakistan, an independent IR & International Law analyst, also an expert in Conflict and Peace Studies (with special focus on Palestine, Kashmir), is member of European Consortium of Political Research (ECPR), including the Washington Foreign Law Society/American Society of International Law.

