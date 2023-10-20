ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Religious Affairs has sent the Hajj Policy 2024 to the caretaker federal cabinet for approval.

Muslims from across the world perform the rituals in Makkah and Madinah in Islamic month of Zilhaj every year.

Reports said the government has decided to collect Rs1.1 per person under the government Hajj scheme.

It has also been decided to continue the sponsorship scheme next year to reduce the dollar burden as the South Asian country would need $28 million for the upcoming Hajj.

Under the proposed Hajj policey, 10,000 pilgrims will be able to perform Hajj under the sponsorship scheme.

In the sponsorship scheme, the amount of Hajj expenses will be received in dollars while Pakistan’s Hajj quota for 2024 Hajj is 179,210.