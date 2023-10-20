ISLAMABAD- The Supreme Court of Pakistan has fixed a date for the hearing of a case pertaining to the trial of civilians in military courts.

The development comes as a significant legal matter that has garnered attention due to its potential implications.

A five-member bench, led by Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan, is slated to convene for the hearing on October 23, commencing at 11:15am. This bench comprises justices, including Justice Maneeb Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Ayesha A. Malik.

The top court has issued notices to the concerned parties in relation to this case.

It’s worth noting that the previous session regarding this case was held on August 3, marking an ongoing judicial process.

This legal matter pertains to the prosecution of civilians in military courts. Former Chief Justice Omar Ata Bandial had previously imposed a directive on July 21, observing that proceedings against accused individuals should not be initiated in military courts without apprising the Supreme Court. Violation of this order would entail accountability for the responsible parties.

Several PTI workers and leaders were taken into custody and many of them were shifted to the military courts for trial for their alleged involvement in May 9 riots and attacks on the military installations.