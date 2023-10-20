LAHORE- Shadab Khan has become top trend after he has been replaced by Spinner Usama Mir in today’s clash with Australia in Bengaluru.

The fans and social media users are talking about Shadab Khan and making different comments regarding the decision of the team management at this moment.

Both Pakistan and Australia will lock horns today at Bangalore’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, and the victory for Pakistan is crucial in this match for its survival in the mega event.

Previously, Pakistan faced a big defeat from India in the ongoing ICC Men’s World Cup 2023.

The decision to replace Shadab Khan has been taken as he is not in a good form since Asia Cup 2023. Some reports, however, suggest that the all-rounder is being replaced due to health concerns.

The Twitteratis also made different comments about Shadab Khan and advocated for Usama Mir for a chance in the match.

Tanveer Hasan said, “Misbah Ul Haq reckons Pakistan should drop Shadab Khan and bring back Usama Mir into the XI for the next match against Australia,”.

Maham Gillani was of the view, "Shahid Afridi said a week ago that Usama Mir should be given a chance in place of Shadab Khan. Shadab Khan is having a technical issue. #PAKvsAUS #ICCCricketWorldCup23 #ShadabKhan #PakvAus @SAfridiOfficial. Agree?,".

Arfa Feroz Zaka tweeted, "NEWS — Usama Mir is set to replace Shadab Khan against Australia today. Babar Azam finally understood the importance of a specialist spinner in India. Meanwhile Shadab is not out of the WorldCup. This rest will give him time to sum himself up and make a strong comeback. #cwc23,".