Punjab government and National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) under which entry of vehicles lacking fitness certificate and route permit on motorways and highways will be banned. Addressing the MoU signing ceremony in Lahore on Thursday, Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister MohsinNaqvi said that the provincial government will build a trauma center at the Lahore Islamabad Motorway with the support of the National Highway Authority.