Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) continued its grand anti-power theft campaign and on the 69th day detected 346 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara). Talking to media on Thursday, a spokesman of LESCO said that the company has also submitted FIR applications against 340 electricity thieves, out of which 226 FIRs had been registered in respective police stations, while 31 accused had been arrested.

On the directives of the Federal Power Division, grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves were being conducted and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer ShahidHaider was supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them were also being brought to justice.

On the 69th consecutive day (Nov 16) of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, a large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units.

Among the seized connections 07 were commercial, 01 agricultural and 338 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 400,395 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 14.930 million.

Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he explained that LESCO charged Rs 230,000 detection bill against 9,305 units to an electricity pilferer in Bhikkhi area of Sheikhupura; Rs 150,000 fine in the form of detection bill against 1,650 units to a customer stealing electricity in Ferozwala; Rs 150,000 detection bill against 1,650 units to another power thief in Mustafa Abad; and Rs 120,045 detection bill to a power thief in Baghbanpura Lahore.