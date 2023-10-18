A resolution proposed by Russia calling for a “humanitarian ceasefire” in Gaza and the release of “all hostages” has failed to receive enough votes to be adopted by the 15-member UN Security Council, with members who voted against it or abstained citing its failure to mention Hamas and condemn the group’s Oct. 7 attack on Israeli towns.

On Monday, Russia, China, the UAE, Gabon and Mozambique voted in favor, while the US, UK, France and Japan voted against. Brazil, Malta, Albania, Switzerland, Ecuador and Ghana abstained.

The resolution had been backed by the UN Arab Group of countries, whose ambassadors were all present at the council meeting. A vote on a rival, draft resolution from Brazil was delayed until Tuesday.

Russia’s resolution expresses “grave concern” at the escalation of violence and the deterioration of the situation, in particular the resulting heavy civilian casualties, underscoring the need for both populations to be protected.

It also expressed grave concern at the deepening humanitarian crisis in Gaza and called for “an immediate, durable and fully respected humanitarian ceasefire.”

The draft also condemns “all violence and hostilities directed against civilians and all acts of terrorism,” and calls for the “secure release of all hostages.”