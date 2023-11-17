Australia’s unemployment rate increased by 0.2 percentage points in October, data has revealed. According to official labor market data published by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) on Thursday, the unemployment rate in October was 3.7 percent, up from 3.5 percent in September. It marked the 17th consecutive month that the unemployment rate lingered between 3.4 and 3.7 percent, a streak spanning back to June 2022. The ABS said the number of employed Australians increased by 55,000 between September and October, but that was offset by an increase in the number of people actively looking for work.

In order to be considered in unemployment data by the ABS, a person must be of working age, out of work and actively looking for employment.—Xinhua