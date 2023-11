EFU General Insurance Ltd., the leading non-life insurer in Pakistan, was honoured with the 13th Annual Fire & Safety Award 2023 at an event organised by the National Forum of Environment & Health at a local hotel. The award was received by Mr. Wahaj Ur Rehman Khan – EFU General Insurance.

This laurel is yet another testament to EFU General’s ongoing commitment to adopting and implementing robust fire and safety management systems across its network throughout Pakistan.