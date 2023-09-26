Under President Xi Jinping, China has emerged as global leader seeking peaceful relations with the world powers and playing a role in conflict resolution among various countries thus ushering in an era of peace and prosperity.

These views were expressed by Editor-in-Chief & Chairman/CEO of Pakistan Observer Mr. Faisal Zahid Malik during a call-on meeting with the Consul General (CG) of China Mr Yang Yundong in a meeting at the latter’s office.

He congratulated the Chinese Consul General on the 3rd term of President Xi at the annual session of the national legislature earlier in March this year.

This is the biggest motivation moving forward and is also a weighty responsibility on President Xi’s shoulders and I am sure he will come up to the expectations of the Chinese people, he said.

This shows, excellency, people’s trust in President Xi’s leadership and I believe Pakistan will benefit greatly from his brainchild project the Belt & Road Initiative (B&Rl).

About Pakistan Observer’s role in promoting China-Pakistan relations, he assured the CG of his newspaper’s continuous support in furthering Pak-China ties.

“l have best relations with your predecessor and hope yo cultivate deeper ties with you as well,” said Faisal Zahid Malik.

He also appreciated the Chinese mediation between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and Iran. This further cements China’s global leadership role for international peace.

President Xi has established his credentials as a peace maker by brokering a deal between the KSA and Iran, said Faisal Zahid Malik.

He noted with satisfaction that the BRI’s flagship project China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) with an investment of over US $46 billion brought promise of economic prosperity, peace and stability for Pakistan at a time when investment was a far cry and the country was passing through the worst financial challenges.

China’s decision to select Pakistan for investment changed the world’s conventional opinion about Pakistan and there was a beeline of international investors, foreign mission and multinational companies seeking to partner in this multi billion project, he said.

“This year marks the 10th anniversary of the launch of CPEC. Over the past ten years, under the guidance of the leaders of our two countries, CPEC has made outstanding contributions to Pakistan’s economic and social development. Its great achievements have attracted worldwide attention,” said Faisal Zahid Malik.

The Chinese Consul General appreciated Mr Faisal Zahid Malik’s sincerity and goodwill and noted that the bond of friendship between China and Pakistan is higher than the Himalayas and deeper than the oceans.