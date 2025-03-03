Unbridled prices

THE widely-held apprehensions of the people have become a bitter reality as prices of almost every item, especially those of essential goods, fruit and vegetable have gone up substantially with the advent of the holy month, prompting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and provinces to take notice of the situation.

Chairing a meeting on the supply of sugar and price control, the PM said provision of essential items to people at low rates was the government’s top priority and any negligence in this regard would not be tolerated.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has ordered a comprehensive campaign against price hike in the province during Ramadan, with strict monitoring of essential food items supply and demand and stern action against hoarding.

Karachi administration also became active as on the first day of Ramadan, it imposed fines on profiteers, arrested fourteen hoarders and sealed eighteen shops.

It should be a matter of shame for both the government and the business community that people of Pakistan are fleeced during Ramadan every year and the unholy practice could not be checked in decades.

The prices are jacked up in clear violation of the universal principle of demand and supply confirming sheer lust to earn undue profit during the month.

A comparison of the prices of fruit and vegetable that prevailed a day before and on the first day of Ramadan would substantiate the point as prices multiplied just in one day.

It is strange that the government absolves itself of the responsibility to check the artificial price-hike during Ramadan by announcing routine packages aimed at providing relief to the needy.

This year too, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced a record package of Rs.

20 billion and instead of the usual practice of providing relief on selected items through the network of the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) this time Rs.

5,000 in cash are being distributed among deserving families through digital wallets.

The package is aimed at supporting about four million families and benefiting about twenty million people.

Similarly, Punjab too has announced Nigahban Ramazan Package 2025, financial assistance of Rs31 billion is being delivered directly to the homes of deserving families.

Under the package, Rs10,000 is being given to economically deprived families during Ramadan so that they could fulfill their needs with dignity and respect.

However, there are two issues that need to be considered by the policy-makers – the relief being provided to the poor, instead of ameliorating their lot during Ramazan when household expenses go up go to the pockets of hoarders and profiteers and what about the families that are not covered by these packages.

During the meeting he chaired, the Prime Minister understandably expressed anger over rising prices of sugar but unfortunately the situation was created by the government’s own decision to allow undue export of the commodity.

Contrary to the undertaking given by the sugar industry and the resolve expressed by the authorities concerned that they will not allow the domestic prices to go up due to its export, the prices have continuously gone up during the last several months.

The meeting only focused on the sugar issue whereas prices of all items have increased during Ramadan and a coordinated approach by the federal and the provincial governments is needed to curb this trend.

The Punjab Chief Minister has taken the right step by holding all commissioners and deputy commissioners responsible for price control and instructing the chief secretary to personally supervise the campaign.

She has also sought a daily report on prices of essential items and the situation could normalize in a few days provided tehsil and district administrations become active as desired by the Chief Minister.

The Karachi administration has shown the way by initiating strict action against profiteers and hoarders and the campaign needs to cover wholesalers as well.

Those sucking blood of the people during the month of fasting deserve no leniency and must be taken to task.