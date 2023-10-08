Illegally jailed All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Chairman, Masarat Alam Butt has said the Kashmir dispute is a critical and a nuclear flashpoint in South Asia which should be resolved through meaningful talks involving Pakistan, India and the genuine leadership of Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Masarat Aalm Butt in a message from New Delhi’s Tihar jail urged the United Nations Secretary General, António Guterres, to resolve the lingering Kashmir dispute as per the World Body’s resolutions.

He said the people of Kashmir are demanding their internationally-recognized right to self-determination and urged the Indian government to shun its military and rigid stance on Jammu and Kashmir and settle the long-pending dispute according to the will of the Kashmiri people.—KMS