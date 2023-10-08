Opposition parties in occupied Jammu and Kashmir have set up a five-member panel to coordinate the alliance’s programmes and day-to-day activities, a senior leader said. According to Kashmir Media Service, the committee will include Congress leader Ravinder Sharma, National Conference’s Rattan Lal Gupta and former minister Harsh Dev Singh.

The move comes ahead of a proposed protest against the Bharatiya Janata Party in Jammu on October 10. “A sub-group has been set up by the opposition parties for better coordination of programmes and day-to-day activities of the alliance in Jammu and Kashmir,” the senior leader told the media.

Once the protest concludes, the leadership of the opposition INDIA alliance will be invited to Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

Leaders of various opposition parties met on Tuesday under the chairmanship of National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah and unanimously decided to hold a peaceful protest against the BJP.—KMS