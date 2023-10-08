The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference has called for clarification regarding the beneficiaries of the PMAY scheme, recently announced by the J&K authorities.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the NC leader, Imran Nabi Dar, in a statement issued in Srinagar expressed concern over LG Manoj Sinha’s assertion that over 9,000 landless individuals have been granted land in Jammu and Kashmir. This has sparked renewed debate on demographic change due to the lack of transparency in the entire process, he added.

“We do not oppose the land endowment scheme; our sole request is for transparent selection criteria. We have previously inquired whether the government is including individuals who arrived in the region less than a week ago among the homeless. We propose that the scheme be limited to those individuals and families who registered their names before August 5, 2019. The critical question people are asking is whether these beneficiaries were residents prior to August 2019 or afterward. If it is the latter, it raises concerns about the entire process,” he said.

“Our party has consistently championed the cause of landless and marginalized segments. However, decisions of this nature should be the purview of an elected government. The current interim administration in J&K should confine its actions to addressing daily issues and refrain from making decisions with far-reaching implications,” he added, urging the authorities to disclose the list of beneficiaries.—KMS