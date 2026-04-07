Un Resident Coordinator Attends Easter Celebrations At Christ Church

In a powerful display of interfaith harmony and Pakistan’s inclusive social fabric, United Nations Resident Coordinator Mohamed Yahya visited the historic Christ Church in Rawalpindi on Sunday, where he joined the local Christian community in Easter celebrations.

The visit, arranged on the invitation of prominent minority leader, Executive Member of the Nazriya Pakistan Council (NPC) and former Member of the National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR), Manzoor Masih, was widely seen as a gesture underscoring Pakistan’s commitment to religious diversity and peaceful coexistence.

Upon arrival at the centuries-old church, the UN envoy was warmly received by Bishop of Lahore Diocese Rt Rev Bishop Nadeem Kamran, Rev Rashid Manzoor, Manzoor Masih, and members of the local Christian community.

Walking through the grand structure of Christ Church — one of the oldest churches in the region, founded in 1852 — Mohamed Yahya admired its timeless beauty. The towering arches, thick stone walls, and long, echoing hallways reflected an ancient colonial architectural style that stands as a silent witness to history. The high vaulted ceilings, stained glass windows, and intricately designed wooden pews added to the solemn yet majestic ambiance of the sacred space.

“The church reminds us of an era where architecture was not merely about construction, but about creating spaces of reflection, spirituality and community,” the UN Resident Coordinator remarked during his tour of the building.

He expressed his gratitude to the hosts for providing him an opportunity to witness what he described as a “rare and beautiful expression of Pakistan’s diversity, inclusiveness, and interfaith harmony.”

Later, in a message shared on social media, Yahya highlighted the important role of minorities in Pakistan’s social fabric. “Pakistan is more diverse than many realize. Among its many communities, over four million are Christians who are deeply woven into the nation’s identity,” he noted.

“I am thankful to Manzoor Masih, the Bishop, and the clergy for making me part of Easter — a story of sacrifice, hope, renewal, and new beginnings,” he added.

Earlier, Manzoor Masih briefed the UN dignitary on the historical and cultural significance of Christ Church. “Since its establishment in 1852, this church has stood as a beacon of peace, hope, and universal values. It represents not only a place of worship but also a symbol of unity and coexistence in Pakistan,” he said.

He further emphasized that the visit of the UN Resident Coordinator would go a long way in projecting Pakistan’s soft and inclusive image at the international level. “Your presence here today sends a strong message to the world that Pakistan is a country where different faiths live together with mutual respect and dignity,” Masih remarked.

Rt Rev Bishop Nadeem Kamran, who led the collective Easter prayers, also appreciated the visit. “We are honored to welcome the UN Resident Coordinator to this historic place. His visit strengthens the message of peace, tolerance, and interfaith harmony that Easter represents,” he said.

Local priest at the church Bishop Kamran Nadeem briefed the guest about the church’s role in promoting social cohesion and interfaith dialogue. “Christ Church has always opened its doors to people of all faiths. It stands not only as a religious landmark but also as a center of unity and compassion,” he noted.

The ceremony featured special prayers and hymns by young students, filling the historic hallways with melodies celebrating faith and hope.

The visit of the UN Resident Coordinator to Christ Church not only added significance to the Easter celebrations but also served as a strong testament to Pakistan’s enduring commitment to inclusiveness, interfaith harmony, and peaceful coexistence — values deeply embedded within the nation’s identity.