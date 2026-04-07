Balochistan Minister meets Governor to discuss healthcare cooperation

Provincial Minister for Health Baluchistan, Bakht Muhammad Kakar, met with Governor Punjab, Sardar Saleem Haider Khan, where matters related to ongoing health projects in Baluchistan and mutual cooperation were discussed.

During the meeting, the Health Minister briefed the Governor on the ongoing initiatives and reforms in the healthcare sector of the province. He informed that the Benazir Ambulatory Emergency Services have been formally launched in Baluchistan and will be gradually expanded to remote areas to ensure timely and improved medical facilities for the public.

He further stated that the up gradation of District Headquarters Hospitals across the province is progressing rapidly. He added that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) government, over the past fifteen months has particularly upgraded healthcare centers in remote areas of Balochistan to provide medical facilities at the doorstep of the common people.

Governor Punjab, Sardar Saleem Haider Khan, appreciated the efforts made for the improvement of the healthcare sector in Balochistan and assured full cooperation. He emphasized that inter-provincial collaboration would help in providing better healthcare services to the public.

On this occasion, Professor Masoor Kakar, Professor Zia Panezai, and Dr. Abdul Rehman were also present. Various matters regarding joint initiatives in the health sector and improving healthcare facilities for the public were also discussed during the meeting.