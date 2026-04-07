Pakistan, Turkiye enter new era in judicial coop

Abdul Hadi Mayar

Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday hosted a high-level delegation from the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Türkiye, led by its Hon’ble President, Kadir Özkaya, accompanied by distinguished Judges and senior officials.

The delegation, visiting Pakistan as state guests, was received by the Hon’ble Chief Justice of Pakistan at the Supreme Court, a statement released by the Media Wing of the Supreme Court said.

“A central highlight of the visit was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Judicial Cooperation between the two judiciaries,” the statement said, adding that the MoU was formally signed by the Hon’ble Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Yahya Afridi, and the Hon’ble President of the Constitutional Court of Türkiye, Kadir

Özkaya, at a ceremony held at the Supreme Court.

The ceremony was attended by the Chief Justice and Judges of the Federal Constitutional Court, the Chief Justices of all High Courts of Pakistan, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, the Federal Minister for Law and Justice, the Attorney General for Pakistan, senior government officials, members of the district judiciary, and representatives of the legal fraternity.

“Welcoming the delegation, Chief Justice of Pakistan underscored the significance of strengthening institutional linkages between the judiciaries of Pakistan and Türkiye.

He noted that such engagements play a vital role in enhancing efficiency, accessibility, and transparency in the administration of justice,” the press release said. In his remarks, President Kadir Özkaya expressed deep appreciation for the warm hospitality extended to the delegation and emphasized the importance of sustained judicial dialogue, knowledge exchange, and institutional collaboration between the two countries.