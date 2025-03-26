UK Pound weakens against Pak rupee today – 26 March 2025

KARACHI – UK Pound exchange rate decreased by Rs1.12 against Pakistani rupee as it stood at Rs362.05 on Wednesday, 26 March 2025.

The selling rate of the pound also registered downward trend as it is being sold for Rs364.82 in the South Asian country.

The currency code for the British Pound Sterling is GBP, which is the official currency of the United Kingdom. The pound sign (£) is used for the British Pound Sterling, also known as “sterling.”

UK Pound to PKR Today

1 UK Pound = Rs362.05

Currency exchange involves the conversion of one currency (eg UK Pound) into another (e.g., Pak rupee and others) or vice versa.

Currency exchange rates are influenced by several key factors that determine how much one currency is worth relative to another.

The most fundamental factor is market demand for a currency. If more people or businesses need a currency for trade or investment, its value rises. If demand drops, the currency’s value falls.

Central banks set interest rates, which impact the attractiveness of a currency. Higher interest rates typically lead to a stronger currency as investors seek better returns. Conversely, lower rates can weaken a currency.

Meanwhile, Saudi Riyal exchange rate extended gains against Pakistani rupee in open market as it stood at Rs74.75 on Wednesday, March 26, 2025.

The selling rate of the Riyal also recorded upward trend as it is being sold for Rs75.15 on the third day of new business week, according to Forex Association of Pakistan.