Saudi Riyal to PKR rate today – 26 March 2025

SAR to PKR Today – Saudi Riyal exchange rate extended gains against Pakistani rupee in open market as it stood at Rs74.75 on Wednesday, March 26, 2025.

The selling rate of the Riyal also recorded upward trend as it is being sold for Rs75.15 on the third day of new business week, according to Forex Association of Pakistan.

Riyal is the official currency of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and it is abbreviated as SAR, or SR. One Riyal is subdivided into 100 halalas.

Currency exchange involves the conversion of one currency (e.g., Pakistani Rupees) into another (e.g., US Dollars, UAE Dirham and others) or vice versa.

SAR to PKR Rate Today

1 SAR = Rs74.75

Recently, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, which have strong relations, reaffirmed their commitment to elevate their bilateral partnership and strengthen defence and security cooperation.

The commitment was reiterated during a meeting between Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah.

The prime minister was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, Chief of the Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

Meanwhile, Overseas Pakistanis living in Saudi Arabia remitted the largest amount in February 2025 as they sent $744.4 million during this period, up by 2.21% on monthly basis and 37.88% on yearly basis.

Our Correspondent

