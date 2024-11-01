UK Pound to PKR rate today – 01 November 2024

KARACHI – UK Pound GBP sterling’s buying rate in Pakistan stands at Rs357.15 while the selling rate is Rs360.6 in the open market on Friday.

The UK Pound weakened by Rs1.35 against Pak rupee as compared to previous closing of Rs358.5 in the open market.

GBP to PKR Rate – 01 November 2024

Date Latest Exchange Rate CHANGE November 01, 2024 Rs. 357.15 -Rs1.35 October 31, 2024 Rs. 358.5

The currency code for the British Pound Sterling is GBP, which is the official currency of the United Kingdom. The pound sign (£) is used for the British Pound Sterling, also known as “sterling.”

Over 1.5 million Pakistani expatriates reside in the United Kingdom. These expatriates send remittances back to their families in Pakistan and closely monitor the exchange rate.

How Much is 500 UK Pound in Pakistani Rupees?

As of November 01, the pound rate stands at Rs357.15 in the open market. So, the 500 UK pounds will be equal to Rs178,575 in Pakistani currency.

How Much is 1000 UK Pound in Pak Rupees Today?

As of November 01, the pound is being traded at Rs357.15 in the open market. So, the 1,000 pounds will be equal to Rs357,150 in Pakistani currency.

How to Convert UK Pound to Pakistani Rupee?

People carrying UK Pound with them to Pakistan can visit the banks or branches of the exchange companies to convert the GBP into PKR.