UK Pound to Pakistani rupee rate today – 3 April 2025

KARACHI – UK Pound exchange recorded on change against Pakistani rupee as it stood at Rs361.5 on Thursday, 3 April 2025, the first working day after Eidul Fitr holidays.

The selling rate of the pound also registered no change as it is being sold for Rs365 at various outlets of exchange companies.

The currency code for the British Pound Sterling is GBP, which is the official currency of the United Kingdom. The pound sign (£) is used for the British Pound Sterling, also known as “sterling.”

UK Pound to PKR Today

1 UK Pound = Rs361.5

Currency exchange involves the conversion of one currency (eg UK Pound) into another (e.g., Pak rupee and others) or vice versa.

Currency exchange rates are influenced by several key factors that determine how much one currency is worth relative to another.

The most fundamental factor is market demand for a currency. If more people or businesses need a currency for trade or investment, its value rises. If demand drops, the currency’s value falls.

Central banks set interest rates, which impact the attractiveness of a currency. Higher interest rates typically lead to a stronger currency as investors seek better returns. Conversely, lower rates can weaken a currency.