UK Pound to Pak rupee exchange rate today 13 January 2025

KARACHI – UK Pound GBP sterling’s buying rate in Pakistan stands at Rs342.5 while the selling rate is Rs346.5 in the open market on Monday.

The UK Pound strengthened by Rs1.08 as compared to to previous closing of Rs341.42 in the open market.

GBP to PKR Rate – 13 January 2025

Date Latest Exchange Rate Change January 13, 2025 Rs. 342.5 Rs1.08 January 11, 2025 Rs. 341.42 – The currency code for the British Pound Sterling is GBP, which is the official currency of the United Kingdom. The pound sign (£) is used for the British Pound Sterling, also known as “sterling.”

Over 1.5 million Pakistani expatriates reside in the United Kingdom. These expatriates send remittances back to their families in Pakistan and closely monitor the exchange rate.

How Much is 500 UK Pound in Pakistani Rupees?

As of January 13, the pound rate stands at Rs342.5 in the open market. So, the 500 UK pounds will be equal to Rs171,250 in Pakistani currency.

How Much is 1000 UK Pound in Pak Rupees Today?

As of January 13, the pound is being traded at Rs342.5 in the open market. So, the 1,000 pounds will be equal to Rs342,500 in Pakistani currency.

How to Convert UK Pound to Pakistani Rupee?

People carrying UK Pound with them to Pakistan can visit the banks or branches of the exchange companies to convert the GBP into PKR.