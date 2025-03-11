UK Pound rate weakens against Pak Rupee today – 11 March 2025

KARACHI – UK Pound exchange rate registered a decline of 22 paisas against Pakistani rupee as it stood at Rs361 on Tuesday, 11 March 2025, according to Forex Association of Pakistan.

The selling rate of the pound also registered downward trend as it is being sold for Rs360.81 in the South Asian country.

The currency code for the British Pound Sterling is GBP, which is the official currency of the United Kingdom. The pound sign (£) is used for the British Pound Sterling, also known as “sterling.”

Over 1.5 million Pakistani expatriates live in the United Kingdom, making it a significant contributor to remittances received by Pakistan from Britain.

UK Pound to PKR Rate Today

The UK pound is being traded at Rs361 in the open market. So, the 1,000 pounds will be equal to Rs361,000 in Pakistani currency.

Overseas Pakistanis living in the United Kingdom remitted $501.8 million during February 2025, up by 13.12% compared to $443.6 million in January 2025. On yearly basis, inflows from the UK moved up by 45.03%.

The United Kingdom has been engaged with Pakistan to support sustainable development by increasing bilateral trade and other economic partnerships.

Total trade in goods and services (exports plus imports) between the UK and Pakistan was £4.4 billion in the four quarters to the end of Q3 2024, an increase of 3.0% or £130 million in current prices from the four quarters to the end of Q3 2023.