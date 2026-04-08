UK increases per hour salary for different age groups [Check New Wages]

LONDON – The UK government has announced an increase in the national minimum wage, a move expected to benefit around 2.7 million Pakistani workers nationwide.

The development was shared by the Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment on Facebook.

Under the new rates, employees aged 21 and over will earn a minimum of £12.71 per hour, marking a 50 pence increase.

Younger workers aged 18 to 20 will see their pay rise by 85 pence to £10.85 per hour.

For those under 18 and apprentices, the minimum hourly rate has been set at £8.00.

Officials say the pay adjustments are part of broader efforts to support household incomes and uphold wage standards amid rising living costs and changing labour market conditions.

Workers’ Remittance

Workers’ remittances recorded an inflow of US$3.3 billion during February 2026, according to the State Bank of Pakistan.

In terms of growth, remittances increased by 5.2 percent on y/y basis. Cumulatively, with an inflow of US$ 26.5 billion, workers’ remittances increased by 10.5 percent during Jul-Feb FY26 compared to US$ 24.0 billion received during the same period last year.

Remittances inflows during February 2026 were mainly sourced from United Arab Emirates (US$696.2 million), Saudi Arabia (US$685.5 million), United Kingdom (US$532.0 million) and United States of America (US$319.5 million).