Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rainfall of varying intensities for Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of the country on Tuesday night and the following two days.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave is present over the upper and western parts of Pakistan.

A low-pressure area lies southeast of Rajasthan (India) and is likely to move southwestward during the next 24 to 36 hours.

Under the influence of these conditions, widespread rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Sindh, eastern Punjab and a few places in north/east Balochistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir on Tuesday night.

Heavy falls are expected at isolated places in lower Sindh during the period.

On Wednesday, widespread rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Sindh and at a few places in eastern Punjab, north/east Balochistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Heavy falls are also expected at isolated places in lower Sindh during the period.

In Islamabad, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 31-33 C on Wednesday and 30-32 C on Thursday and Friday.

In Rawalpindi, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 30-32 C on Wednesday and 31-33 C on Thursday and Friday.

Meanwhile, parts of the country received rainfall of varying intensities during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm):

Punjab: Lahore (Airport 193, Tajpura 190, Nishtar Town 174, Gulshan-e-Ravi 162, Gulberg 158, Johar Town 135, Iqbal Town 126, Lakshmi Chowk 112, Upper Mall 105, Mughalpura 104, Qurtaba Chowk 101, City 85, Sammanabad 84, Shahi Qila 59, Farrukhabad 43, Chowk Nakhuda 33), Khanewal 24, Narowal 17, Bahawalnagar 11, Hafizabad 06, Faisalabad 04, Gujranwala, Okara, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur 01

Sindh: Mirpurkhas 33, Badin 30, Tharparkar (Diplo 34, Kaloi 23, Nagarparkar 17, Islamkot 08, Chachro 07, Dahli 05), Mithi 16, Chhor 03

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malam Jabba 08, Kakul 01

Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote 07, Astore 01

Kashmir: Rawalakot 04

Partly cloudy and dry weather prevailed elsewhere in the country.

Turbat remained the hottest place in the country where mercury rose as high as 42 C.

In Islamabad, maximum temperature was recorded at 32 C.

Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 64 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, maximum temperature was recorded at 32 C.

Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 52 per cent.