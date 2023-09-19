Multi-National Special Forces Exercise Eternal Brotherhood-II kicked off in which Pakistan and other four countries are participating, the military’s media wing said Tuesday.

In a press release, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), special forces contingents from Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Turkiye, and Uzbekistan are participating in long exercise.

The military’s media affair wing said Chief of Army Staff Gen Syed Asim Munir visited Barotha garrison and interacted with the exercising participants.

Gen Asim was briefed on scope, and conduct of the drill by General officer Commanding Special Service Group. The multinational drill aimed at further cementing historic military-to-military ties among the friendly nations, including nurturing of joint employment concept, while identifying areas of mutual interest for future military collaborations and benefitting from each other’s experience against terrorism.

Opening Ceremony of Multi-National Special Forces Exercise “Eternal Brotherhood-II" was held at Barotha. @OfficialDGISPR #COAS #ISPR Special Forces contingents from #Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Turkiye and Uzbekistan are participating in two weeks long exercise. General Syed… pic.twitter.com/OhVy588eQk — Pakistan Armed Forces News 🇵🇰 (@PakistanFauj) September 19, 2023

COAS Munir also visited Junior Leadership Academy (JLA) Shinkiari, which is the Center of Excellence for the training of Non-Commissioned Officers. The army chief laid a floral wreath at Yadgaar e Shuhada and addressed the participants of the Academy.

He remarked that “Junior Leaders are the backbone of Pakistan Army and are key to success in Conventional and Unconventional Warfare.”