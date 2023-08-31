ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday imposed Rs25,000 fine on Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan for not submitting reply in a cased filed by PTI leader Shireen Mazari seeking removal of her name from Exit Control List (ECL).

IHC Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri ordered the IGP to pay the fine amount to petitioner, Shireen Mazari and submit a reply in the case in a week.

The judge remarked that the court had given multiple opportunities to the top police officer of the capital city. He said the IGP was asked to submit reply on August 10 and 29 but he defied the orders.

Later, the judge imposed the fine on Khan and ordered him to submit a report on it within a week.