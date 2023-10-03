LAHORE – The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) is the competent authority to issue new Smart National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (SNICOP), a registration document issued to an eligible citizen of Pakistan who lives abroad.

Any citizen of Pakistan can apply for Smart NICOP and can travel to Pakistan without requiring a visa in case of dual nationality. The passport number is a mandatory pre-requisite in case of applying for this document of new born babies if they are born abroad.

Pakistani citizens residing in Saudi Arabia, UAE and other countries can obtain their duplicate smart NICOP from Nadram if they have lost the previous identity document.

NADRA offers two fee structures for duplicate Smart NICOP based on the region. Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates (UAE), where more than 70 percent Pakistan expats live, falls in Zone B.